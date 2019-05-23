Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Iconix Brand Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 554,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,441. Iconix Brand Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The brand management company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 63.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 1,020.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,121 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 612,121 shares during the period.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.