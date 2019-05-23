IceChain Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One IceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded 557.2% higher against the dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $144,225.00 and approximately $460.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.26 or 0.08427060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038314 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,485,835 tokens. The official website for IceChain is icechain.io . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

