Hydrogen (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, IDAX, CoinEx and Mercatox. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00407601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.01318078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00147665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Token Store, IDAX, IDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEx and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.