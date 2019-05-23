Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $5.66 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
