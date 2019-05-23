Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller Sells 33,772 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HBAN stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71,683.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

