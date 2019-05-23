Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in DowDuPont by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DWDP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

