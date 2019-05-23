Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,089 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 105,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 109,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,243,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.37. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.62.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

