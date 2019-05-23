Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,563 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.03.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,678,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

