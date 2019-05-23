Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $339,000 in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $39,403,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in Tenable by 851.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255,304 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 243,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $151,520.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 7,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $243,085.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,390 shares of company stock worth $13,398,237 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.37 million. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

