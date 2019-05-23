HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Audioeye Inc (AEYE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Audioeye Inc has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 121.68% and a negative net margin of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Research analysts predict that Audioeye Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Audioeye Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

