HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,226,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dollar General by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,575,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,321,000 after acquiring an additional 585,754 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $126.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $1,111,036.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-grows-stake-in-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.