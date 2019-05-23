Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,862,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,428,000 after acquiring an additional 331,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $131.44 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 524,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $67,702,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,089,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599,898 shares of company stock valued at $452,918,580. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

