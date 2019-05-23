Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Receives €95.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €96.29 ($111.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

FRA HEN3 traded down €1.78 ($2.07) on Thursday, hitting €82.02 ($95.37). The stock had a trading volume of 866,299 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

