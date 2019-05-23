Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $48,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

