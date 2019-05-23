Head to Head Survey: Nanoflex Power (OPVS) and Kyocera (KYOCY)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nanoflex Power alerts:

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Kyocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 14.53 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.52 $934.89 million $2.58 23.91

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nanoflex Power and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power -2,071.00% N/A -1,928.44% Kyocera 6.10% 3.89% 3.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nanoflex Power does not pay a dividend. Kyocera pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats Nanoflex Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoflex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoflex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.