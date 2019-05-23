Head to Head Survey: LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) and U.S. Silica (SLCA)

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get LYNAS CORP LTD/S alerts:

U.S. Silica pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. LYNAS CORP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. U.S. Silica pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYNAS CORP LTD/S $290.04 million 3.86 $41.18 million N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.58 billion 0.56 -$200.82 million $1.58 7.60

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Silica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and U.S. Silica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Silica 2 5 11 0 2.50

U.S. Silica has a consensus target price of $22.53, indicating a potential upside of 87.59%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than LYNAS CORP LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica -15.85% 9.28% 3.57%

Risk and Volatility

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats LYNAS CORP LTD/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; magnesium silicate, a adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and DE and clay aggregates used as an absorbent for automotive, industrial, and sports turf applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.