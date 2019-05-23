Head to Head Review: Callon Petroleum (CPE) versus TETRA Technologies (TTI)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $587.62 million 2.89 $300.36 million $0.82 9.07 TETRA Technologies $998.78 million 0.24 -$61.62 million ($0.05) -38.80

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Callon Petroleum and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 4 15 0 2.79 TETRA Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $13.87, indicating a potential upside of 86.38%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 188.66%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 36.70% 7.55% 4.65% TETRA Technologies -1.88% -1.68% -0.37%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats TETRA Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages and custom-designed compressor packages; and the provision of compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

