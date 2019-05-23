Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

KWR stock opened at $196.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $151.43 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 24.50%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

