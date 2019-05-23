Hans Peter Michelet Sells 28,126 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 28,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $293,916.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,916.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Peter Michelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hans Peter Michelet sold 84,986 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $879,605.10.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hans Peter Michelet sold 18,365 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $202,015.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hans Peter Michelet sold 99,014 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,062,420.22.

ERII stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 8,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,879. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

