GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 631.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 747.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694,186. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/gwm-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj.html.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.