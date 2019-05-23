GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,429 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $941,779.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $478,593.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 150,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,493. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

