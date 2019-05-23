Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 66,907 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,593,000 after buying an additional 279,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,394,000 after buying an additional 253,893 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 66,907 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-purchases-66907-shares-of-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.