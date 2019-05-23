Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 14,711 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equinix were worth $65,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $493.99 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $494.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.44.

In other news, insider Simon Miller sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $161,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.49, for a total transaction of $731,003.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $4,850,550. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 14,711 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-buys-14711-shares-of-equinix-inc-eqix.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.