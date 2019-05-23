Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,434 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Yum China by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 941,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 304,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of YUMC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,995 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $86,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $260,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,190 shares of company stock worth $1,412,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/great-lakes-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc.html.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.