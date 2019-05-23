Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NewMarket by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NewMarket by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $415.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $452.54.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewMarket Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Separately, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on NewMarket in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

In other NewMarket news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $4,816,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,560,357.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

