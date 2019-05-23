Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Major Shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 18,500 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $162,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $1,293,320.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 8,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $74,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 48,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $402,720.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,100 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $309,785.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 115,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $945,792.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 221,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $1,820,476.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $198,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,309 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $264,610.71.

On Thursday, March 14th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 64,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $521,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $291,770.00.

GECC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

