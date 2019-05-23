GP Strategies (GPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.09 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

