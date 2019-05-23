Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,581 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

