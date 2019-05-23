Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 3,416 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 157.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $107.42. 308,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,194. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

