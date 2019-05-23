Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

