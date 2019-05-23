goeasy (GSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

goeasy (TSE: GSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

5/9/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$61.00.

5/8/2019 – goeasy was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:GSY opened at C$50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.60. goeasy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$30.42 and a 52 week high of C$54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.70.

Get goeasy Ltd alerts:

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 75,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$3,409,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,598,989.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $5,422,692.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.