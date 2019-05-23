goeasy (GSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

goeasy (TSE: GSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/9/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00.
- 5/9/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$61.00.
- 5/8/2019 – goeasy was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2019 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:GSY opened at C$50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.60. goeasy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$30.42 and a 52 week high of C$54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.70.
In other news, Director David Ingram sold 75,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$3,409,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,598,989.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $5,422,692.
