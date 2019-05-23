Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 166,909 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $214,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $60,572.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,609.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,191. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 166,909 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/geode-capital-management-llc-buys-166909-shares-of-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.