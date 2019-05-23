GameStop Corp. (GME) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GameStop were worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,848,000 after buying an additional 657,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,143,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,107,000 after buying an additional 342,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,061,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 583,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GME stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $831.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.14). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

