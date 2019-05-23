Gabelli Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Gabelli analyst H. Susanto now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,367,718.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,251,562 shares of company stock valued at $37,016,136. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

