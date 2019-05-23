FY2019 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Cut by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

STLD stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

