FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $713,563. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,463,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,718,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,888,000 after buying an additional 59,395 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 990,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,509,000 after buying an additional 339,683 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

