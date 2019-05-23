Funko Inc (FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $170.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.20 million. Funko posted sales of $138.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $825.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $830.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $919.91 million, with estimates ranging from $861.10 million to $954.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Funko to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Funko to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 22,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $526,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $517,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,482,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,755,565. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Funko by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 384,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48. Funko has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $31.12.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

