Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,228,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,231 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,051,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mplx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,130,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,283 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Mplx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,543,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after acquiring an additional 594,852 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mplx by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,010,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 734,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 114.85%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

