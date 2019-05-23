Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,856,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 236,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Shares of FCX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-shares-sold-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.