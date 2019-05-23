FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,215 Lear Co. (LEA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 78.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.07.

Lear stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/formulafolio-investments-llc-acquires-shares-of-2215-lear-co-lea.html.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.