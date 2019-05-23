FoldingCoin (FLDC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. FoldingCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $834.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One FoldingCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,938.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.03119747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.05112095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.01129844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.01072367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00904615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00302035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021248 BTC.

FoldingCoin Token Profile

FoldingCoin (FLDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,922,162 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official website is www.foldingcoin.net . FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FoldingCoin

FoldingCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoldingCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoldingCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

