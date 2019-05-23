Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

Fluz Fluz (CURRENCY:FLUZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Fluz Fluz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Fluz Fluz has a market cap of $2.03 million and $4,510.00 worth of Fluz Fluz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fluz Fluz has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016705 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fluz Fluz Profile

FLUZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Fluz Fluz’s total supply is 204,780,000 tokens. Fluz Fluz’s official website is www.fluzfluz.com . The Reddit community for Fluz Fluz is /r/FluzFluzGlobal . Fluz Fluz’s official Twitter account is @FluzFluzGlobal

Buying and Selling Fluz Fluz

Fluz Fluz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluz Fluz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluz Fluz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluz Fluz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

