Flowchain Price Reaches $5.38 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $454,824.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00070818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.67 or 0.08345002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

