Five Below Inc (FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $365.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.26 million. Five Below reported sales of $296.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Five Below stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,928. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,186,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Five Below by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

