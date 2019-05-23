FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In other FirstCash news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstCash by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $95.04 on Monday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.