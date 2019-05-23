First US Bancshares Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (FUSB)

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 958.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of First US Bancshares worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

