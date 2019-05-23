First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 270 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $31,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPS opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $732.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

