First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Waste Connections by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Waste Connections by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Waste Connections by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,368,000 after buying an additional 354,718 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

NYSE WCN opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

