Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $11.23 Million in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Stock

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,157,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 462,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,996,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM opened at $48.62 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0581 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/financial-engines-advisors-l-l-c-invests-11-23-million-in-spdr-nuveen-barclays-short-term-municipal-bond-etf-shm-stock.html.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.