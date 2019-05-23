Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,600 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 989.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,173,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $124,108.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDTI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

